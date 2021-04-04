Business

The NCHRL blames the CBL and Audit Bureau for delay in salary release for public sector workers

The National Commission for Human Rights in Libya claims that the shady maneuvering of public funds by the CBL and the Bureau is the cause for the continued delay in public salary releasees

BY Libyan Express

Pictured are countless Libyans waiting for their turn to withdraw money from the bank that instituted a limit on how many of their own accounts they are allowed to access.[Photo: Internet]
The National Commission for Human Rights in Libya has boldly condemned the continued delays in the release of salaries to public sector employees and placed the blame solely on the actions carried out by the Central Bank of Libya (CBL), and the Audit Bureau.

The human rights organization said in a statement that the arbitrary administrative procedures being forced by the CBL and Audit Bureau are a blatant abuse of power and a massive blow to the country’s economy and living conditions of its citizens.

Libya’s financial situation continues to struggle as a result of the delays in payment to public sector workers and the lack of liquidity due to the rampant corruption in the country’s banking sector.

For years now, Libya’s public sector workers have been forced to stand in long exhausting lines, restricted by a withdrawal limit and confined to live within means below their own and forces to resort to private sector work to be able to afford the skyrocketing cost of living in Libya due to the fluctuating foreign currency exchange in the black market.

New Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Debaiba during one of his first addresses to the nation promised that fixing the country’s liquidity crisis and reforming the banking system is a top priority for his government.

