The US and Russia will work together to ensure the success of the political process in Libya

John Sullivan, the United States ambassador to Libya confirmed that his country is fully committed to working with their Russian counterparts to ensure that Libya comes out of its state fragmentation and reaches a peaceful and democratic solution.

The diplomat praised all the progress that had been made through the Libyan political dialogue forum since its inception in Tunis last year.

He also confirmed that the US is prepared to cooperate and work closely with all the members of the UN security council to establish a peaceful state the Libyan people deserve.

“The priority is to preserve and reinforce the ceasefire agreement,” Sullivan said. “This will enable and encourage a political process and a Libyan-led transition that fulfils the aspirations of the Libyan people for stability, peace, and prosperity,”

He reiterated the United State’s call for all external parties including the UAE, Russia and Turkey to respect Libyan Coventry and cease all military intervention in the North African nation.

The continued calls from international Governments for the departure of foreign forces from Libya comes after the expiration of the agreed-upon deadline in the ceasefire agreement for all foreign and mercenary forces to leave the country with neither Turkish nor Russian forces reportedly making any moves to withdraw.