Libya

The US condemns the assassination attempt on the Minister of Interior

US Ambassador expresses his Government's outrage at the attempt made on the life of Minister of Interior, Fathi Bashagha

BY Libyan Express

Earlier today the Minister’s convoy was attacked by unknown assailants in broad day light. [Photo: US Embassy]
The statement also extended the US’s sympathy to the wounded members of his security guard that were injured during the attack earlier today.

It also added that ambassador Norland spoke on the phone with the minister following the attack, noting that Bashaga’s focus and drive to end the influence of rogue militias in the country has the full support of the American government.

The statement concluded with the ambassador calling for a speedy and thorough investigation into the attack to bring those responsible to justice.

Earlier today when the Minister of Interior was headed back o his residence in Janzour, an armoured vehicle opened fire on his convoy, injuring members of his security but failing at harming the Minister.

Two of the assailants were apprehended while one was killed in the fiery exchange. The office of the Attorney general has begun investigating the attack.

Initial investigations seem to show those who carried out the attack were from Zawiya, west of Tripoli, Reuters reported a source as saying.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Bashagha narrowly escapes assassination attempt in Janzour

Libya

Norland confirms US support for new executive authority

Libya

US embassy looks into reopening coastal roads and resolving conflict within the PFG

Libya

Bashagha launches operation to counter organized crime, drug and human trafficking

Submit a Correction

For: The US condemns the assassination attempt on the Minister of Interior

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.