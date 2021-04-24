Libya

US: The events in Chad underscore the need for the unification of military elements in Libya

Following the death of Chad's President at the hands of rebels, the US stresses the importance of unifying Libya's Military structure secure its borders and defend its sovereignty

BY Libyan Express

Chadian President Idriss Deby died of wounds suffered in a confrontation with rebels last week. [Photo: Getty Images]
The events in Chad, according to the US Embassy in Libya, highlight the importance of uniting all military elements in Libya into a single framework to secure its borders and defend its sovereignty.

This was revealed during a conversation between Ambassador Richard Norland and Musa Al-Koni, the Deputy Head of the Presidential Council, in which he addressed the developments in Chad as well as the upcoming elections in Libya later this year.

The Embassy noted Norland’s focus on the role of the Presidential Council in Libya’s changing political systems in a Facebook post, and the Ambassador expressed appreciation for Al-Koni’s emphasis s on strong public support for holding national elections on December 24 without delay.

According to the Embassy, the parties also addressed events in Chad, which highlight the urgent need to integrate all military elements into a single framework capable of controlling the country’s borders and protecting Libyan sovereignty.

Days after winning a sixth consecutive presidential election, Chadian President Idriss Deby died of wounds suffered in a confrontation with rebels on Monday.

Following the President’s assassination, the country’s military declared a transitional period under the leadership of Mohamed Idriss Deby, the late President’s son.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Libya

Boukadoum confirms his country’s willingness to support Libya in overcoming…

Libya

PC launches reconciliation commission to restore social peace to Libya

Libya

84 parliament members announce unconditional support for the new government

Libya

Sanalla and NOC receive the anticorruption award from US Secretary of State

Submit a Correction

For: US: The events in Chad underscore the need for the unification of military elements in Libya

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.