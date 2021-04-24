US: The events in Chad underscore the need for the unification of military elements in Libya

The events in Chad, according to the US Embassy in Libya, highlight the importance of uniting all military elements in Libya into a single framework to secure its borders and defend its sovereignty.

This was revealed during a conversation between Ambassador Richard Norland and Musa Al-Koni, the Deputy Head of the Presidential Council, in which he addressed the developments in Chad as well as the upcoming elections in Libya later this year.

The Embassy noted Norland’s focus on the role of the Presidential Council in Libya’s changing political systems in a Facebook post, and the Ambassador expressed appreciation for Al-Koni’s emphasis s on strong public support for holding national elections on December 24 without delay.

According to the Embassy, the parties also addressed events in Chad, which highlight the urgent need to integrate all military elements into a single framework capable of controlling the country’s borders and protecting Libyan sovereignty.

Days after winning a sixth consecutive presidential election, Chadian President Idriss Deby died of wounds suffered in a confrontation with rebels on Monday.

Following the President’s assassination, the country’s military declared a transitional period under the leadership of Mohamed Idriss Deby, the late President’s son.