Three children killed in new attack by Haftar’s forces on Tripoli residential building

By Libyan Express

Fighting rages on in Tripoli. [Photo: Social Media]
Three children were killed and the rest of family members were injured in shelling on a residential building in Salah Al-Deen in Tripoli by Khalifa Haftar’s forces. 

The three bodies arrived in a Tripoli hospital and the injured family members were receiving treatment, said health ministry officials in Tripoli.

The Presidential Council issued a statement condemning this crime and called for holding the perpetrators accountable before they kill more civilians in the Libyan capital.

This is the second shelling this month that causes child fatalities after three children were killed in Fernaj neighborhood in Tripoli by Haftar’s warplanes.

