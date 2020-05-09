Three civilians killed in heavy shelling by Haftar’s forces on Tripoli’s Mitiga Airport

The forces under the command of Khalifa Haftar carried out Saturday heavy artillery shelling on Tripoli’s Mitiga Airport and surrounding neighborhoods of Bab Benghashir and Sooq Al-Jumua as well as Abu Salim.

The Libyan Health Ministry confirmed, following the attacks, that three people has been killed in Bab Benghashir and Abu Salim neighborhoods, including a woman, and 12 others were injured due to Haftar’s forces shelling in which they used over 80 Grad missiles, according to Burkan Al-Ghadab Operation under GNA’s command.

The operation said Haftar’s attack on Tripoli’s Mitiga Airport hit two Airbus planes (320 – 330), as the Airbus 320 was preparing for takeoff to Spain to evacuate Libyans stranded in there due to Coronavirus outbreak.

Haftar’s shelling on Mitiga Airport also set fire to jet fuel depots, destroyed firefighters’ vehicles, damaged the runway and the passengers’ lounge, according to the Burkan Al-Ghadab Operation.

This new atrocitily came after a rocket attack on Zawiyet Al-Dahmani near the residence of Italian ambassador Giuseppe Buccino and the Turkish embassy on Al-Shatt Road.