Tripoli’s Mitiga Airport in Libya to resume flights on December 12

By Libyan Express

Mitiga Airport [Photo: Social Media]
The Ministry of Transport of the UN-backed Libyan Government  of National Accord announced on Sunday that Mitiga Airport in the capital Tripoli will resume flights on December 12.

A meeting was held to discuss the latest developments of the projects, in which a decision was made to resume flights at the airport on December 12, a statement by the Ministry said.

Mitiga Airport was closed in September after it was hit by shelling and airstrikes by Khalifa Haftar’s forces, and all flights have since been redirected to the Airport of Misurata city, some 200 km east of Tripoli.

