Trump Orders Withdrawal of U.S. Troops From Iraq
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE: President Donald Trump will announce a further drawdown of US troops from Iraq on Wednesday, a senior administration official told reporters on Tuesday.
That announcement will be followed by another one in the coming days on a further reduction in US forces in Afghanistan, the official said.
The decision comes as Trump, a Republican, faces blowback from a report that he allegedly made disparaging remarks about US war dead.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
- Oil drops 5% to multi-month low on demand fears - September 09, 2020
- Trump Orders Withdrawal of U.S. Troops From Iraq - September 09, 2020
- Libyan Rivals agree on ‘compromise’ to secure concrete results - September 09, 2020