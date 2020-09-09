World

Trump Orders Withdrawal of U.S. Troops From Iraq

BY Libyan Express

President Donald Trump exit from Air Force One last week in Waukegan. [AP]
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE: President Donald Trump will announce a further drawdown of US troops from Iraq on Wednesday, a senior administration official told reporters on Tuesday.

That announcement will be followed by another one in the coming days on a further reduction in US forces in Afghanistan, the official said.

The decision comes as Trump, a Republican, faces blowback from a report that he allegedly made disparaging remarks about US war dead.

