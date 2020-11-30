Libya

Tunisia pledges to keep borders with Libya open

Borders between the countries to remain open no matter what, promises the Prime Minister of Tunisia

BY Libyan Express

The economical health of both countries benefitss from keeping the border open. [Photo: Libyan Express]
Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi pledged to keep the borders with Libya open whatever the circumstances, during a parliamentary session today.

According to Tunisian news outlets, during a parliamentary session to discuss the state budget bill for 2021, Mechichi stated that his country is going to stick to the decision of keeping the borders open because “The fate of Tunisia, Libya and Algeria is a common destiny.”

In previous statements, the Vice President of the Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord (GNA) Ahmed Maiteeq said that the decision of reopening the borders between Libya and Tunisia “Will support the economic health of both nations.” He also added, “There is no closer country than Tunisia in the economic relationship, and we hope that the measures will be facilitated with ease for Tunisians and Libyans.”

Two weeks ago, after a closure that lasted 8 months, the borders in air and land between the neighbouring nations were opened after a joint health protocol was signed to protect the public from the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

