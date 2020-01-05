Turkey’s Foreign Ministry condemns Haftar’s massacre at Tripoli Military College
Turkey on Sunday “strongly condemned” an airstrike on a military school in the south of the Libyan capital of Tripoli by jets loyal to renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar.
At least 30 people were killed and 33 injured on Saturday in the strike on the dormitory of the military school, targeting mainly its students.
It is essential for the international community to take the necessary steps as soon as possible to stop the attacks by Haftar’s so-called Libyan National Army and to provide a ceasefire in Libya, as well as to put an end to external support provided to Haftar, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Condoling those killed and wishing speedy recovery to the wounded, the ministry underlined that Turkey would continue to pursue efforts in solidarity with the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA).