Turkey’s Vice President: Sending troops to Libya will be for one year

On Turkey’s pact with Libya last November demarcating maritime boundaries, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said it had foiled a plot to confine Turkey to land.

“No matter who is involved, no plan in the region which excludes Turkey has any chance of success,” he stressed.

Saying that Turkey is very active in the area designated in the deal with Libya, he said the deal is also beneficial for the region.

Speaking on the security motion with Libya, which will face a vote in parliament on Thursday, Oktay said that motion authorizing deployment of Turkish troops to Libya will last for one year, so troops can be sent whenever needed.

“We hope that there is no need for such an invitation, it will have a deterrent role and the parties will understand this message correctly,” he stressed, referring to Libya’s legitimate administration’s help request from Turkey.

On November 27, Ankara and Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) signed two separate pacts: one on military cooperation and the other on maritime boundaries of countries in the Eastern Mediterranean.