Turkish exports of gold and jewellery reach $1.4B in 4 month

Turkey’s jewelry sector’s exports reached $1.4 billion, up by 32.8% year-on-year in the first four months period, Anadolu Agency reports.

The leading destination of the Turkish jewelry products was the US, with $229.6 million imports from Turkey, up by 32.8% in the January-April period, on an annual basis.

The UAE ($185.35 million), Hong Kong ($119.67 million), Switzerland ($88.1 million) and Libya ($80.6 million) followed the US.

Istanbul took the lion’s share by making 92% of all jewelry exports during the four-month period.

The country’s overall exports totaled $68.8 billion over the same period.