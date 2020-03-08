Two civilians killed, others injured in new Haftar’s attack on Tripoli neighborhoods

By Libyan Express

Aftermath of Haftar’s shelling on Arada in Tripoli. [Photo: Social Media]
Two people; one man and one woman, have been killed in fresh rockets’ shelling by Khalifa Haftar’s forces on the densely populated area of Arada in Tripoli, according to the Libyan Health Ministry of the Government of National Accord. 

The Media adviser to Libya’s Health Ministry Ameen Al-Hashimi said that two other civilians had been wounded in the indiscriminate shelling by Haftar’s forces on Tripoli civilian neighborhoods.

Meanwhile, local media said on Sunday that Haftar’s forces shelling on civilians in Souq Al-Jumua had injured one person as a rocket fell on a house near Al-Ansar School in the area.

Comments

