Two people killed, others injured in Haftar’s forces shelling on IDPs residence in Tripoli

Two civilians have been killed and three others injured in a fresh rocket attack by Khalifa Haftar’s forces on a residential area in Al-Furnaj in Tripoli.

The media adviser of Libyan Health Ministry Ameen Al-Hashimi told reporters that the rockets fell on the student dormitory in Al-Furnaj, which is now used by displaced families as a residence area.

Al-Hashemi confirmed that three people were injured and two others were killed in the indiscriminate shelling by Haftar’s forces.

He added that even the ambulances that rushed to the scene had been targeted, saying one of them was hit by shrapnel of the rockets.

Haftar’s forces had been ramping up their attacks on civilians after they suffered so many losses on the ground against the forces under the command of the Government of National Accord.