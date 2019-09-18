UAE drones backing up Haftar’s forces target airports in Tripoli, Misurata

Khalifa Haftar’s foriegn backup drones – mainly UAE’s – targeted on Tuesday the airports of Misurata and Miitiga in Tripoli causing material damage in the two civilian airports.

The airstrikes on Misurata Airport came at the same time a plane for Libyan Wings airliner was landing.

While the airstrikes by Haftar’s foreign backup drones on Mitiga Airport were the fourth in four days.

Other airstrikes by Haftar’s warplanes hit residential areas in Al-Sawani in southern Tripoli and in Tajoura in eastern Tripoli.

A family was reportedly injured in the airstrikes that hit Kraymiya in southern Tripoli.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for the Libyan Army under the command of the Government of National Accord (GNA) Mohammed Gununu said they had also targeted Haftar’s military positions and armored vehicles provided by the UAE on different frontlines in southern Tripoli.

The ongoing fighting in Tripoli has been launched by Haftar’s forces on April 04 in an attempt to seize power from the UN-backed GNA.