UK sends Security Council draft resolution to withdraw “mercenaries from Libya”

The United Kingdom sent its fellow Security Council members an amended draft resolution on Libya Friday, calling for the withdrawal of mercenaries from the country, according to the text, seen by AFP.

The draft expresses the Council’s “concern over the growing involvement of mercenaries in Libya,” despite commitments made on January 19 at an international summit in Berlin, including “ceasing all support for and withdrawing all armed mercenary personnel.”

The text also urged all member states “not to intervene in the conflict or take measures that exacerbate the conflict.”

The amended British text “condemns the recent increase in levels of violence and demands the parties commit to a lasting ceasefire.”

It also asks UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to “submit his views on the necessary conditions for, and proposals on effective ceasefire monitoring.”

The amended version specifically mentions “the African Union, League of Arab States and European Union, calling on them to play an important role in solving the Libyan crisis.