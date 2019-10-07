UN condemns Haftar-led forces’ attacks on civilian infrastructure in Libya

By Libyan Express

Misurata International Airport [Photo: Archive]
The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Sunday warned against attacks on civilian infrastructures in the country.

The statement was made after Khalifa Haftar’s forces attacked the International Airport of the city of Misurata, some 200 km east of the capital Tripoli.

“Following media reports of airstrikes against Misurata’s civilian airport, UNSMIL warns that attacks against civilian infrastructures and facilities constitute blatant violation of International Humanitarian law,” UNSMIL said in a statement later Sunday.

“The mission calls for an immediate halt to such senseless attacks, especially against the only remaining civilian airport in western Libya, available for use by millions of Libyans,” the statement said.

The UN-backed government’s forces said the airstrike injured a worker and caused material damage to the airport.

