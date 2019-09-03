UN envoy to Libya vows that international community will secure Tripoli’s Mitiga Airport

The UN envoy to Libya Ghassan Salame has vowed in a joint press conference with the Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha and Transportation Minister Milad Matoug in Tripoli to send the incident of attacking Tripoli’s Mitiga Airport to the International Criminal Court’s Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and the Security Council’s member states to assure that the airport will not be a target again.

Salame added that he deliberately flew from Cairo to Tripoli and landed in Mitiga Airport in order to send a message to the world that the airport should be safe and out of the range of fire, in order to secure the lives of its workers and the passengers who use it.

He indicated that attacks on airports are war crimes and that the UNSMIL had sent the attacka’ case to the UN Sanctions Commission on Libya in order to help bring the perpetrators to justice.

Salame also indicated that the UNSMIL is conducting a thorough investigation into the type and source of the weapons used on last Saturday to shell Mitiga Airport and every shred of evidence will be sent to the ICC, Security Council and Sanctions Commission.