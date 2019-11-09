UN: Libya’s coastguards rescued over 8000 migrants so far in 2019

By Libyan Express

Migrants reacued by Libyan coastguards off Garabulli. [Photo: Internet]
The United Nations Higher Commission of Refugees (UNHCR) on Friday said that the Libyan navy has rescued more than 8,000 illegal immigrants this year so far.

“As of Nov. 8, a total of 8,155 refugees and migrants were rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard and disembarked in Libya during 100 operations,” the UNHCR said in a statement.

During the same period of last year, more than 14,500 immigrants were rescued by the Libyan navy, the statement added.

The commission, along with international partners, has provided support to many immigrants and refugees in Libya, as well as internally displaced people.

Comments

