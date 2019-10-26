UN mission in Libya condemns attacks on Tripoli field hospitals

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) condemned Friday the attacks on medical workers and facilities in Libya.

“UNSMIL strongly condemns attacks on all civilian targets including health facilities and medical personnel. The United Nations has documented at least 58 attacks on health workers and health facilities in 2019, as of Oct. 25,” said the statement.

UNSMIL warned that attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure violate international humanitarian and human rights law and may constitute war crimes, calling for respect to the principles of distinction, proportionality and precautions in accordance with international human rights and humanitarian law.

UNSMIL also denied receiving coordinates for field hospitals and clinics operating in southern Tripoli and passing them on to one of the parties to the conflict.

A day earlier, the Ministry of Health of the UN-backed government of Libya said two field hospitals in southern Tripoli were attacked, with a paramedic killed and four others injured.