UN mission in Libya condemns attacks on Tripoli field hospitals

By Libyan Express

United Nations Mission in Libya – UNSMIL. [Photo: Libyan Express]
The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) condemned Friday the attacks on medical workers and facilities in Libya.

“UNSMIL strongly condemns attacks on all civilian targets including health facilities and medical personnel. The United Nations has documented at least 58 attacks on health workers and health facilities in 2019, as of Oct. 25,” said the statement.

UNSMIL warned that attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure violate international humanitarian and human rights law and may constitute war crimes, calling for respect to the principles of distinction, proportionality and precautions in accordance with international human rights and humanitarian law.

Related Posts

Libya’s GNA purchases 1 million tonnes of Russian wheat

Six abducted medics in Libya released from Zintan

UNSMIL also denied receiving coordinates for field hospitals and clinics operating in southern Tripoli and passing them on to one of the parties to the conflict.

A day earlier, the Ministry of Health of the UN-backed government of Libya said two field hospitals in southern Tripoli were attacked, with a paramedic killed and four others injured.

Have your say. Give us your feedback.
Sign up for our Newsletter.

You might also like
Business

Libya’s GNA purchases 1 million tonnes of Russian wheat

Libya

Six abducted medics in Libya released from Zintan

Libya

Libya’s High Council of State congratulates Libyans on Liberation Day

Libya

Libya’s GNA hires Trump-linked lobbyists to investigate criems of Trump-backed…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept