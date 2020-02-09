UN Secretary General at African Union Summit warns of more destruction in Libya

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Saturday said he supports the African Union (AU) taking a greater role in mediating the Libya crisis, acknowledging the Union’s frustration at being sidelined so far.

The AU leadership has complained of being overlooked in peacemaking efforts related to Libya, which have been led primarily by the U.N. and heavily involved European nations.

“We want the African representatives to attend all the meetings,” Guterres said. His remarks came in a news conference he held a day before the official opening of the African Union’s 33rd Assembly of African Heads of State and Government.

“There are a number of players and military equipment and armies in Libya that made peace between Libyans impossible. This is unacceptable; it is a violation the U.N. arms embargo,” he said.

“Critical to (the resolution of the) Libyan crisis is to increase international cooperation with African countries. We need international cooperation with the U.N. Security Council,” Guterres urged.

“Africa has been put aside in relation to Libya … We believe it is absolutely essential to associate the African Union in searching (for) a solution to the Libyan conflict,” he added.

He also said he still supports African Union’s decision to convene an inter-Libya reconciliation forum after Brazzaville summit.