UN Security Council approves deployment of ceasefire monitors to Libya

The UN Security Council unanimously approved the draft resolution urging all foreign forces and mercenaries to leave Libya and mandate a small United Nations team to monitor the ceasefire agreement in the country.

The resolution approves UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ proposals made late last year to compose a small cease-fire monitoring team of 60 selected personnel and deploy them to Libya to ensure that all aspects of the agreement are carried out by all parties.

The resolution also called on Libya’s newly appointed Government of National Unity (GNU) to prepare for “free, fair and inclusive national” elections later this year in December.

“Free, fair and credible elections will allow the Libyan people to elect a representative and unified government and reinforce the independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity of Libya,” the resolution says.

It further called to “ensure the full, equal and meaningful participation of women and the inclusion of youth.”

The team of monitors would be deployed to Sirte “once all the requirements of the permanent United Nations presence, including the security, logistical, medical and operational aspects,” according to Guterres’ proposal.

In the meantime, “a forward presence” will be formed in the capital, Tripoli, “as soon as circumstances permit.”

The UN’s special envoy and head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya Jan Kubis last month urged all Libyan parties to pass necessary legislation by July to properly prepare the country for elections in December.

The resolution passed by the UN Security Council mandates that legislation is passed by the Libyan parliament by July 1 so that national elections are held as planned.