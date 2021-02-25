Unified Libyan Airlines to increase international flights

After the reunification of Libya’s state-owned airline between the eastern and western management of the company, it announced that it will now work to increase the number of its international destinations.

The Airline’s current international destinations are Tunis, Sfax, Niamey, Alexandria, and Istanbul, with two domestic flights Benghazi to Tripoli and back.

While the airline has yet to announce what their flight expansion will include five new international destinations, it is suspected that they will include Italy and Malta as soon as both countries recommence issuing Schengen visas for Libyan citizens as previously announced.

It also added it recently obtained permission to freely operate the Libya-Cairo air route, which will commence soon, a positive change after the continued conflict between Egypt and Libya’s Government of National Accord in previous years.