UNSMIL: Libyan 5+5 Military Commission meetings start today in Geneva

The 5+5 Libyan Joint Military Commission is starting its meeting under the auspices of the United Nations in Geneva today.

“Five senior officers appointed by the Government of National Accord (GNA) and five senior officers appointed by the Libyan National Army (LNA) are participating in the talks, which are moderated by Ghassan Salamé, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya.” The UNSMIL said.

The meetings are set to be the start of the UN-led political track after the agreement of Berlin conference last July.

