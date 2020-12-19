UNSMIL slams efforts to terrorize the NOC

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) condemned the recent acts of a certain group to threaten and blackmail the Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC).

In a press release, the UNSMIL stated that the NOC must remain a unified, independent, and apolitical institution that works for the benefit of all Libyans and any actions against it would constitute a violation of UN sanctions.

The UN also noted that Libyan oil production had suffered massive setbacks in 2020 already with the Haftar enforced blockade on oil facilities that cost the nation 11 billion dollars in lost income.

It also said that despite the war and serious setbacks, the NOC and its subsidiaries were able to recover faster than anyone would have expected, bringing Libya’s oil production back to life in full force.

The mission concluded by emphasising that the NOC is a vital institution to the Libyan economy that must be supported not undermined.

On Thursday, the NOC issued a statement saying that an unknown armed group had attempted to intervene in the official business of Brega Petroleum Marketing Company.

It also stated that it had received reports that the headquarters of one of the national oil companies will be targeted by car-bombs in another attempt to blackmail the national oil resources.

The NOC warned that these attempts were reported to the head of the Government, Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Interior to combat all dangers surrounding the oil sector and that those posing a threat to its stability will be held responsible.