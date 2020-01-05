US codemns Haftar’s airstrike that killed 30 cadets at Tripoli Military College

By Libyan Express
US embassy building in Tripoli (Photo: Internet)

The U.S. Embassy strongly condemns the military escalation in Tripoli in recent days, including the January 4 attack by “LNA-affiliated” (Haftar’s) forces against the Hadaba military college that reportedly killed at least 30 students training to be a professional security force for the Libyan capital.

“We also condemn attacks in recent days against Tripoli’s Matiga Airport and indiscriminate shelling against civilian infrastructure and residential neighborhoods of Tripoli, which killed and injured many civilians.” The embassy said in a statement on Sunday.

It added that this deterioration in security underscores the dangers of toxic foreign interference in Libya.

“All Libyan parties have a responsibility to end this dangerous involvement of foreign forces, which is contributing to civilian casualties and damaging civilian infrastructure to the detriment of all Libyans.” It said.

The U.S. Embassy added that it stands ready to support all Libyan efforts to end the violence, curtail the interference of foreign forces, and reestablish a UN-facilitated political dialogue, which is the only path to lasting peace and prosperity.

