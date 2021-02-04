Libya

US embassy looks into reopening coastal roads and resolving conflict within the PFG

GNA Defence Minister and American Ambassador discuss the country's coastal roads and obstruction to oil exports

BY Libyan Express

US Ambaddsor expresses his country’s support for the continued progress in Libya. [Photo: US Embassy]
The Government of National Accord’s Minister of Defence Salah El-Din Al-Namroush held a meeting over the phone with the US ambassador to Libya Richard Norland in which they discussed recent developments in the country.

The conversation addressed the effort being made to reopen the country’s coastal road and resolving the conflicts that have led to members of the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG) to close down oil export ports in a strike against their delayed salaries.

The Libyan Minister confirmed that all efforts are being made to resolve the issue and reopen the ports and discussions are ongoing with members of the PFG to meet their demands and resume the country’s oil exports to their fullest extent.

Alnamruous assured his American allay that great progress is being made to reopen the country’s coastal road in keeping with the resolutions of the 5+5 joint military committee.

Ambassador Norland expressed his support for the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) through the ongoing dialogue in Geneva to select an interim government and move forward with the elections on their designated date this upcoming December.

Norland congratulated all Libyans on behalf of the American government on the tangible progress being made in the Political Dialogue Forum in Geneva.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

NOC calls for the release of PFG salaries

Libya

Al-Serraj in Rome to meet with senior officials

Business

PFG halts oil exports over salary disputes for the second time

Libya

Al-Namroush meets with Akar to expand cooperation between Turkey and Libya

Submit a Correction

For: US embassy looks into reopening coastal roads and resolving conflict within the PFG

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.