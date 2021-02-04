US embassy looks into reopening coastal roads and resolving conflict within the PFG

The Government of National Accord’s Minister of Defence Salah El-Din Al-Namroush held a meeting over the phone with the US ambassador to Libya Richard Norland in which they discussed recent developments in the country.

The conversation addressed the effort being made to reopen the country’s coastal road and resolving the conflicts that have led to members of the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG) to close down oil export ports in a strike against their delayed salaries.

The Libyan Minister confirmed that all efforts are being made to resolve the issue and reopen the ports and discussions are ongoing with members of the PFG to meet their demands and resume the country’s oil exports to their fullest extent.

Alnamruous assured his American allay that great progress is being made to reopen the country’s coastal road in keeping with the resolutions of the 5+5 joint military committee.

Ambassador Norland expressed his support for the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) through the ongoing dialogue in Geneva to select an interim government and move forward with the elections on their designated date this upcoming December.

Norland congratulated all Libyans on behalf of the American government on the tangible progress being made in the Political Dialogue Forum in Geneva.