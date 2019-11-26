US officials met Haftar, urged for end of Tripoli offensive and Russian interference in Libya

Senior U.S. officials met with General Khalifa Haftar on last Sunday to discuss steps to achieve a suspension of hostilities and a political resolution to the Libyan conflict, the Department of State has reported.

The officials underscored the United States’ full support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Libya and expressed serious concern over Russia’s exploitation of the conflict at the expense of the Libyan people, the Department of State said in a statement on Tuesday.

“These frank discussions build on recent talks with Tripoli-based officials aiming to establish a common basis for progress between the parties on the issues that divide them, in the context of moving toward a ceasefire.” The statement explained.

The US State Department indicated that the discussions with Haftar included an urge for concrete efforts to address “militias and extremist elements, and the distribution of resources so they benefit all Libyans”.

The United States urged in its statement the Libyan parties to seize this opportunity to build a secure and prosperous future for Libya.

The US delegation that met Haftar included Deputy National Security Advisor for Middle Eastern and North African Affairs Victoria Coates, Ambassador to Libya Richard Norland, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Affairs at the U.S. Department of Energy Matthew Zais, and USAFRICOM Deputy Director for Strategy, Engagement, and Programs Brigadier General Steven deMilliano.