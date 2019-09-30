US spy drone depicted in Libya’s Tripoli skies

By Libyan Express

US drone Grumman RQ-4B. [Photo: Internet]
A US surveillance drone “Grumman RQ-4B” has been depicted in Tripoli’s skies by a specialized aviation traffic website on Monday.

Grumman RQ-4B drone is used by the US army in naval surveillance and intelligence gathering.

Related Posts

Libyan coastguards deny reports of drowned migrants

Ministerial meeting on Libya in New York says no military solution for the…

The spy drone can remain in the sky for 30 hours and take high quality images in all kinds of weather.

The US Africa Command carried in the last 10 days, three airstrikes I’m southern Libya, killing 30 ISIS militants, according to AFRICOM statements.

You might also like
Libya

Libyan coastguards deny reports of drowned migrants

Libya

Ministerial meeting on Libya in New York says no military solution for the…

Libya

Libyan coastguards rescue 70 Europe-bound migrants off Misurata shores

Lifestyle

UNDP Accelerator Lab in Libya: Volunteers collect garbage from Abu Nowas beach in…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept