US spy drone depicted in Libya’s Tripoli skies

A US surveillance drone “Grumman RQ-4B” has been depicted in Tripoli’s skies by a specialized aviation traffic website on Monday.

Grumman RQ-4B drone is used by the US army in naval surveillance and intelligence gathering.

The spy drone can remain in the sky for 30 hours and take high quality images in all kinds of weather.

The US Africa Command carried in the last 10 days, three airstrikes I’m southern Libya, killing 30 ISIS militants, according to AFRICOM statements.