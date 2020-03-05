US to work with Libyan Interior Minister to sanction individuals threatening stability

US to work with Libyan Interior Minister to sanction individuals threatening stability

The U.S. Embassy in Tripoli on Wednesday said it will put sanctions on individuals who threaten peace in Libya.

In a Facebook post, the embassy pledged to work with Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), saying they held a meeting Monday with Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha and National Security Advisor Taj al-Din al-Rezagi.

At the meeting, Charge d’Affaires Joshua Harris stressed “the U.S. embassy will work with Minister Bashagha to ensure implementation of U.S. Executive Order 13726, which allows for sanctions against individuals that threaten the peace, security and stability of Libya”.

A day after the meeting, Bashagha said the GNA will shift from a defensive to an offensive stance against the militia of Khalifa Haftar.