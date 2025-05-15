US treasury begins process to lift Syria sanctions

Copy Link

The US Department of the Treasury has initiated procedures to remove sanctions against Syria, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

“The Treasury Department is moving to provide sanctions relief to stabilise and move Syria towards peace,” Bessent stated in a post on the X social media platform.

The announcement follows US President Donald Trump’s statement on Tuesday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, indicating that the United States would lift sanctions on Syria at the request of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Trump met with Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa before participating in a US-Gulf summit in Saudi Arabia.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​