WHO provides medical supplies to Libya’s remote south

By Libyan Express

WHO has been providing assistance across Libya. [Photo: Libyan Express]
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday said it provided medical supplies to remote areas in southern Libya, with the support of the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (UNCERF).

“Medical supplies for people living in remote areas near Ubari have arrived thanks to support from UNCERF,” WHO tweeted.

“WHO recently delivered medicine supplies across Libya to help 220,000 patients for 3 months. The supplies treat infections, injuries and chronic diseases,” WHO said.

