WHO: We congratulate the Libyan people on launching the COVID-19 vaccination campaign

The Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Libya, Elizabeth Hoff, was vaccinated against the Coroaonvirus in Tripoli along with other WHO office workers in Libya to further encourage the public to accept the vaccine and begin the inculcation process.

The WHO representative stated that the AstraZeneca vaccine was approved by the international organization, which meant it was safe, noting that the organization’s primary role was to ensure the safety and effectiveness of vaccines given to people in Libya.

Hoff congratulated the Libyan people on this historic day for them and their country as the country’s biggest vaccination campaign was launched and expressed her hope that that people would accept the vaccine and register to get their doses.

Hoff also added that while vaccines are a vital step towards inoculating the country, people should not stop wearing masks and being careful as the vaccination process takes time and effort, noting that while the country begins to vaccinate its citizens they should still remain vigilant, wear their masks and social distance in the meantime.

Libya this week launched its largest vaccination campaign in history against the viral Covid-19 pandemic with Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Debiba and the Minister of Health Dr Al Zanati getting vaccinated on camera with their first of two doses to encourage the public to get registered and vaccinated.

This week, the third shipment of anti-Coronavirus vaccines, 100,000 doses of Sputnik V, arrived in Tripoli, bringing the total of vaccines to arrive since the first shipment on 4 April to 258,852 doses.

The Ministry of Health announced that further shipments are incoming this week and the ones to follow for the country’s total share of 12 million vaccines doses.

Libya’s Government of National Unity has pledged to vaccinate everyone in Libya, regardless of their legal status to protect everyone in the country.