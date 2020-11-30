Al-Bakoush: Libya is contracted to receive 2 million vaccine doses

The Head of the Advisory Committee to Confront the Coronavirus Pandemic, Khalifa Al-Bakoush, confirmed that Libya has contracted with the COVAX facility to get two million doses of the Coronavirus vaccine as soon as it is made available.

The Head of the Advisory Committee has clarified in a statement prior that the vaccine that will be supplied will not be made available to all the Libyan people immediately, but will be confined in the first stage to the most vulnerable groups to the virus, such as doctors, medical staff, elderly people and those with chronic illnesses.

64 higher-income nations have joined the COVAX Facility, which is Co-led by the Vaccine Alliance and World Health Organization to bring together governments and manufacturers to ensure eventual COVID-19 vaccines reach those in greatest need, whoever they are and wherever they live, regardless of their economic situation.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Libya has been seeing a steady increase over the last few months, with the country’s total number of cases surpassing 82 thousand as of this week, however, doctors reassure citizens that the number of recovered patients exceeds the number of infected cases, with over 53 thousand cases that have recovered fully from the virus.