Williams ‘Libyans are coming together, for the sake of Libya’

In a press release, the United Nations’s Representative, Stephanie Williams, talks of a peaceful future in store for the oil rich nation as she emphasizes the importance of Libyans coming together for the prosperity of their home.

This comes after the conclusion of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Tunisia which ultimately failed to instate a unified government but successfully voted to set an election date for the 24th of December next year, symbolically chosen as it marks the 70th anniversary of the country’s declaration of independence.

In her speech, which took place online in an International Libya Conference, Williams stated that Libya and its long standing state of conflict is at a critical point of change for the better and that the agreement to hold elections next year is proof of that.

We have made substantial progress in the search for peace and stability in Libya. After many years of oppression, division, chaos, misery, and conflict, Libyans are coming together, for the sake of Libya, for the sake of their children and grandchildren, to chart a Libyan vision for the way forward that has the opportunity to preserve the country’s unity and reassert its sovereignty.

Williams also emphsised the importance of reopening the oil fields for the country’s economy stating “The National Oil Corporation progressively lifted the force majeure on oil installations, ending the oil blockade imposed on the country for over nine months. Oil production is now back to pre-blockade levels at 1.2 million barrels per day”

The UN representative expressed her gratitude for the diversity of the talks that took place in Tunis, which included women, youth and people from all regions for the insured inclusion of the needs of Libyan people as a whole.

She concluded her speech by noting that while Libya is at a turning point in its history, ten years of war and conflict cannot be undone the matter of days but that at last language of peace rather than war is prevailing and the Libyan people’s willingness and desire to work together and see their country prosper will be what saves it from any further destruction.