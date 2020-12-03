Williams: They are not in Libya for your interests, they are in Libya for their interests

United Nations special representative Stephanie Williams in the second round of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) said that the threat of foreign mercenaries is obstructing the path to progress for Libya.

In her official statement, Williams stressed the urgency of having over 20,000 foreign forces or mercenaries in Libya, noting that these forces are pouring weapons into the country which is what she described as a shocking violation of Libyan independence and the UN instated arms embargo.

“There now 10 military bases in your country- all over your country – and not in a particular area – that are today either fully or partially occupied by foreign forces.”

“You have foreign actors who are behaving with complete impunity.” The Representative added. “You have domestic actors who are engaging in widespread corruption, self-dealing and mismanagement of the country. You have an increasing lack of accountability and human rights problems daily. We are getting reports of kidnapping, arbitrary detentions, killings by armed groups all over the country.”

The UN representative noted that there is a dangerous cost to inaction and obstruction, asserting that Libyan people need to address the internal corruption of the government and seriousness of foreign presence in their country.

Williams concluded her statement by emphasising that time is not on the side of the Libyan people and that the Political Dialogue Forum is the only way forward for the sake of future generations and restoring peace and prosperity.