Woman killed and many civilians injured in Tripoli in new Haftar-led rocket attacks

Khalifa Haftar’s artillery shells hit the center of the Libyan capital that eastern military forces have been trying to capture in a near year-long war, killing a woman and injuring four others, a health ministry adviser said.

Haftar’s rockets fell on Hay Demasheq and Abu Salim, killing Layla Bukharis and injuring others in different areas in Tripoli on Thursday, Ameen Al-Hashimi said.

The attacks also targeted Mitiga Airport and led to the suspension of flights for some hours before they were resumed later in the day.

These attacks come less than 24 hours of the UN Security Council resolution’s endorsement of Berlin conference conclusions and call for ceasefire in Libya.