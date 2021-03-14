Libya

Drah: Foreign mercenaries return to Sirte after the vote of confidence session

After initial reports that foreign mercenaries had withdrawn from Sirte, the change proved to be temporary as they returned to the posts after the end of the parliament's vote of confidence session

BY Libyan Express

Any foreign elements in Libya  are operating outside the law and continue to violate the internationally recognized ceasefire agreement. [Photo: Internet]
The spokesman for the Sirte-Jufra Operations Room, Abdelhadi Drah announced that despite initial movements by foreign mercenaries in Sirte to withdraw during the parliament’s highly anticipated vote of confidence session last week. most of the troops had returned to their previous positions after the conclusion of the parliamentary session.

“Pro-Haftar mercenaries pulled out 6 kilometres outside Sirte and returned on Friday after the House of Representatives session for granting the Government of National Unity confidence had ended,” Drah said referring to Russian Wagner group forces and Janjaweed mercenaries that continue to occupy Libyan oil despite the deadline of their departure had passed months ago.

The continued presence of foreign mercenaries in Libya is a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement signed late last year that stipulated that all foreign forces infringing on Libyan sovereignty must leave within a 90 day period.

The UN recently estimated that at least 20,000 foreign troops deployed in Libya acting outside the law and obstructing the path to peace and stability.

