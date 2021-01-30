Libya

A 1.8 million recorded increase in Libya’s workforce

GNA's Labour Ministry reports nearly 2 million new workers introduced to Libya's official workforce in 2020

BY Libyan Express

Employees in Libya’s workforce are predominantly male but the female numbers have been on the rise in recent years. [Photo: Internet]
Tripol’s Labour Ministry Information and Documentation centre reported an over 1.8 million employee increase in Libya’s official workforce in 2020.

The number reported in exact was 1,872,971 new employees in the last year, 64% reportedly male and 36% female workers.

The highest age bracket for official government employees is workers aged 39-48 at 36%, followed closely by workers aged 29-28 at 30%, trailed by workers aged 49-58 at 22% and the lowest numbers being workers aged 59 and over at 7 per cent and 18-29-year-olds representing the smallest percentage of workers at 5%.

A majority of the employees are working in the administrative apparatus with 1,696,097 workers, followed by recipients of basic salaries at 409,531.

Workers outside the administrative apparatus were 176,874 and students receiving government-funded scholarships were 123,546.

