Agreement reached to begin clearing out mines to reopen the coastal road

BY Libyan Express

JMC voices its support of deporting foreign military forces from Libya. [Photo: Internet]
A source inside the 5+5 Joint Military Committee (JMC) reported that an agreement has been reached to begin the process of clearing out the mines in Libya to prepare for the reopening of the coastal road.

In another round of meetings in the city of Sirte, the Committee composed of members from Libya’s opposing parties agreed that the process of clearing out the mines will begin in Sirte and move in the direction of other cities.

The source also confirmed that the JMC discussed and agreed on a mechanism to implement the provision of the ceasefire agreement to the fullest extent, which includes the existence of mercenary forces still occupying Libyan land and opening a coastal road that connects the eastern and western regions of the country.

The departure of mercenary forces from Libya has been a matter that many international governments and human rights bodies weighed on, with an overwhelming call for the estimated 20,000 troops still deployed in Libya to abide by the ceasefire agreement and leave the country.

The deadline for the departure of foreign forces has come and gone and no moves have been observed on the ground by the troops to depart the north African nation.

