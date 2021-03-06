Libya

Al-Hibri hands in resignation after an attempted attack on the bank in Benghazi

After an attack on the bank in Benghazi and continued lack of resources to the banking sector, the head of Libya's parallel Central Bank asks that he be granted his retirement

BY Libyan Express

According to an eyewitness, militia members attempted to storm the bank’s building and take hostage all the employees inside until their demands were met. [Photo: Internet]
Head of Libya’s Parallel Central Bank in Benghazi Ali Al-Hibri requested his retirement from the speaker of the house of representatives Aguila Saleh after an attempted attack on the bank and continued precarious working conditions.

In a letter of resignation released to the public, Al-Hibri asked that he be granted his retirement from his position due to the greatest economic crisis Libya has ever faced, continued lack of action from the government and little to none existent protection for the employees of the CBL who continue to do their jobs despite an unsafe environment.

Employees at the CBL called for aid earlier this week after wounded members of militias attempted to storm the bank’s building in protest against their lack of treatment.

A source on the scene said that the wounded were attempting to enter the building from the back and take its employees hostage until their demands are met while local security in the region did not send any reinforcements to protect the employees.

In the letter, he stated that the CBL since 2014 has done everything in its power to provide everything legally possible to the public within the limited resources to ensure a balance as much as possible between the economic conditions in the country and the limited and almost non-existent financing possibilities.

He emphasised the continued lack of funding from the government due to Libya’s crippling dependency on a single source of income – oil and gas – has made it virtually impossible to achieve this desired balance.

He also noted that due to these conditions, the public debt has risen to a level that destroys the country’s economy and the banking sector.

He concluded by stating that the mounting pressures of the economic crisis and lack of safety and protection to the bank and its employees have lead to him resigning from his position.

He has asked to be granted his retirement as he is of the legal age to retire.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

A billion dinars spent to rebuild Benghazi

Libya

Democratic Party: Al-Menfi is an enemy of the February 17 revolution

Libya

Haftar welcomes new head of presidential council to Benghazi

Libya

Flights between Misrata and Benghazi resume after years of suspension 

Submit a Correction

For: Al-Hibri hands in resignation after an attempted attack on the bank in Benghazi

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.