Al-Hibri hands in resignation after an attempted attack on the bank in Benghazi

Head of Libya’s Parallel Central Bank in Benghazi Ali Al-Hibri requested his retirement from the speaker of the house of representatives Aguila Saleh after an attempted attack on the bank and continued precarious working conditions.

In a letter of resignation released to the public, Al-Hibri asked that he be granted his retirement from his position due to the greatest economic crisis Libya has ever faced, continued lack of action from the government and little to none existent protection for the employees of the CBL who continue to do their jobs despite an unsafe environment.

Employees at the CBL called for aid earlier this week after wounded members of militias attempted to storm the bank’s building in protest against their lack of treatment.

A source on the scene said that the wounded were attempting to enter the building from the back and take its employees hostage until their demands are met while local security in the region did not send any reinforcements to protect the employees.

In the letter, he stated that the CBL since 2014 has done everything in its power to provide everything legally possible to the public within the limited resources to ensure a balance as much as possible between the economic conditions in the country and the limited and almost non-existent financing possibilities.

He emphasised the continued lack of funding from the government due to Libya’s crippling dependency on a single source of income – oil and gas – has made it virtually impossible to achieve this desired balance.

He also noted that due to these conditions, the public debt has risen to a level that destroys the country’s economy and the banking sector.

He concluded by stating that the mounting pressures of the economic crisis and lack of safety and protection to the bank and its employees have lead to him resigning from his position.

He has asked to be granted his retirement as he is of the legal age to retire.