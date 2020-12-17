Al-Sarraj in Rome on unannounced visit

According to Italian news Agency Nova, the head of the Presidental council of the Government of National Accord Fayez Al-Sarraj arrived in Rome yesterday on what looks like a private unofficial visit.

The news agency reported that Al-Sarraj arrived in Italy with his wife and personal assistant, noting that no official meetings had been scheduled and that the duration of his visit is unknown.

The Government of National accords’ media office has yet to comment on the visit or its purpose.

Earlier this month the GNA Minister of Defence signed a joint military agreement with Italian authorities that would include participation in training and joint manoeuvres, the structure and organization of military and security institutions with the shared prospect of equipping the military and security units with all the necessary skills to perform their duties to the fullest.

During the signing ceremony, the minister of defence Salah al-Din al-Namroush said “Our goals in the Ministry of Defense to develop and build capacity to strengthen bilateral cooperation with our sister countries, which began with our Turkish and Qatari allies and now with the Italian side and will continue to extend to all the countries that have stood with the Libyan people.”