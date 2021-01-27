Al-Serraj in Rome to meet with senior officials

Italian news agency Nova reported that head of the Government of National Accord Fayez Al-Serraj has returned to Italy to meet with senior officials and address several pressing issues of mutual importance.

This is Serraj’s second visit to Italy in a month, as he visited the European country with his deputy Ahmed Maiteeq to meet with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

During the meeting, Italian officials reiterated their full support for the upcoming elections and restoring stability back to Libya.

Last month, the GNA’s Minister of Defence, Salah Al-Din Al-Namroush, signed a joint military agreement with Italian authorities to “cooperate in the fields of training, military education, exchange of expertise, support, development, maintenance and consultations, as well as cooperation in the fields of illegal immigration, land and sea border security, ammunition, mine disposal operations, and relief operations in cases of natural disasters.”

In a recent development, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte tendered his resignation after he had lost the Senate in a vote of confidence.

Italian president Sergio Mattarella will meet with party leaders to decide what is next, Conte may be asked to form a stronger government or a snap election could be called.