Sport

Barcelona striker Braithwaite to miss at least 4 weeks after dislocating knee cap

BY Libyan Express
Barcelona striker Braithwaite to have knee surgery amid reports Denmark international will be out until 2022. [Photo: Getty]

Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite is set to undergo knee surgery.

The Denmark international, 30, suffered injury to his left knee in the 2-1 win against Getafe on 29 August.

Barcelona said the injury had not responded to “conservative treatment” and he will have surgery in the “coming days.”

It adds to the club’s woes in attack with new signing Sergio Aguero yet to make his debut following a calf injury.

Aguero, 33, is not expected to return until October.

Spain forward Ansu Fati, 18, is also yet to feature for Barcelona this season as he continues to recover from knee surgery.

Former Middlesbrough frontman Braithwaite has started all three La Liga games this season and scored twice in his side’s opening-day win against Real Sociedad.

Barcelona face Bayern Munich on Tuesday at the Nou Camp in their Champions League group opener.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Sport

Morocco flee Guinea after military coup

Sport

Yemeni athlete captures Britain’s first ever gold medal in boxing

Sport

Manchester United put ten players up for sale

Sport

Palestinians hail “FC Barcelona” for refusing to play in occupied…

Submit a Correction

For: Barcelona striker Braithwaite to miss at least 4 weeks after dislocating knee cap

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.