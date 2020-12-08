Biden to eliminate ‘Muslim’ travel ban

One of Donald Trump’s first and most controversial moves in office was to implement what became known wildly by critics and supporters alike as ‘Muslim ban’, a policy that restricted people from majority Muslim countries from travelling to the United States.

President-Elect Joe Biden vowed that one of his first actions after taking office will be to eliminate the ban and give an equal opportunity to all wanting to enter the united stated for a better life and future.

“The Trump administration’s anti-Muslim bias hurts our economy, betrays our values, and can serve as a powerful terrorist recruiting tool,” the Biden campaign website says. “Prohibiting Muslims from entering the country is morally wrong, and there is no intelligence or evidence that suggests it makes our nation more secure. It is yet another abuse of power by the Trump administration.”

The countries included in the ban that was introduced just a week into Trump’s presidency include seven Muslim-majority countries — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, the policy also suspended all refugee arrivals. The ban is currently in its third iteration after numerous court challenges.

The current iteration of the ban still primarily affects Muslims and specialists estimate that ten thousands of people have had their visa application denied or stalled endlessly for years because of administrative processing.

The ban was introduced via executive order by Trump, therefore Biden can undo it in the same fashion, and experts and advocates alike are confident that the newly elected president will rescind the ban his first week in office.