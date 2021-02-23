The US crosses the devastating milestone of 500,000 Covid-related deaths

The United States this week passed the grim milestone of 500,000 Covid-related deaths since the first case of the virus was recorded in the country just under a year ago.

According to the official tally compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, one of the world’s most developed nations has lost half a million lives to the virus, however, some experts argue that the US surpassed that number in late 2020 based on the likelihood that not every Covid fatality has been identified.

Despite the tragic milestone, the US’s death toll has been on a steep decline since the Winter holidays in late December-early January which resulted in a massive spike in cases as a result of people travelling to see their families, thus spreading the virus further.

The US thus far has inculcated over 13% of its citizens using two of the authorized vaccines, a gigantic feat within its right yet it remains too small to affect the numbers of cases and deaths caused by the pandemic.

As of the date of this article, the United States has recorded a whopping 28,833,194 Coronavirus cases, keeping it not only the world’s number one nation when it comes to the number of cases but totalling all of the cases of the 4 nations trailing behind it combined.