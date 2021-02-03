Libya

Celebratory committee formed in preparation for February 17 anniversary

The Government of National Accord gears up to commence preparations for the 10th anniversary of the revolution

BY Libyan Express

Preparations for the 10th anniversary of Libya’s revolution have started. [Photo: AFP]
The Presidential Council for the Government of National Accord announced the formation of a celebration committee Chaired by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Libyan Telecommunications Holding Company

The Committee includes the members of the Central Tripoli Municipal Dean, the Co-Chairs of the Governing Committees of the General Authority for Culture and the Public Service Company, the Director-General of the General Electricity Company, the Assistant Under-Secretary of the Ministry of the Interior for Security, the Deputy Head of the Stability Support Service, the Director of Field Medicine, the Head of the Ambulance and Emergency Services and Libyan intelligence and internal security services.

The committee will be tasked with decision making when it comes to necessary preparations needed for the 10-year anniversary of the February 17 revolution.

The council has also granted the committee permission to make use of all resources and elements of public and private institutions, bodies and companies, as well as the use of the materials involved in the previous celebrations.

