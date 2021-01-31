Libya

GNA has the lowest public approval rating in Libyan history

More 80% of all Libyans believe that the Government of National Accord is the worst Libyan administration

BY Libyan Express

GNA might be the worst performing Government in public opinion. [Photo: PC]
A public poll conducted by Ean Libya news outlet showcased that more than 80% of all Libyans consider the Government of National Accord to be the worst governing body in modern Libyan history.

According to the poll conducted between the 20th and 24th of this January, 84.13% of all Libyans consider the GNA’s performance as the governing body of the nation to be very poor, while 10.45% consider it to be good and 1.41% consider it to be somewhere in the middle.

Some participants in the poll explicitly stated that they consider the government of national accord to be the worst government to have taken control of Libyan and others have demanded that members of the preterminal council face a fair trial starting with the head of the council Fayaz Alserraj.

Other participants stated that they considered the government to be exploitative of the country’s resources and senior officials in charge should be held accountable for utilizing their position to further advance their careers and personal wealth.

The Government of National Accord is the outcome of the peace talks agreement signed on December 17 in Skhirat, Morocco The agreement created a Presidential Council and the High Council of State.

Federica Mogherini, the EU foreign policy chief, called the agreement an “essential step” and said that only a united government would be equipped to “end political divisions, defeat terrorism, and address the numerous security, humanitarian, and economic challenges the country faces.”

After an endorsement by the United Nations Security Council, the GNA was almost immediately recognized by the international community as Libya’s legitimate government.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

A 1.8 million recorded increase in Libya’s workforce

Libya

Al-Serraj in Rome to meet with senior officials

Libya

Railway network connecting Egypt and Libya to be built by 2024

Libya

Iran expresses support for the Government of National Accord

Submit a Correction

For: GNA has the lowest public approval rating in Libyan history

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.