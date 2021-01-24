GNA promises to fix rapidly increasing flour prices

The director of Libya’s Flour Milling and Animal Feed Company, Jamal Juili warned of a flour shortage in Libya that could affect businesses and families alike to a concerning degree.

He added that due to a stark lack of economic policies to maintain a consist stock of flour, the company’s mills have only been able to produce limited quantities that do not surpass 170 tons.

Juili stated that the price of flour will continue to rise rapidly due to the acute shortage in the market, recently the price of a quintal of flour (100 kilograms) increased from 130 Libyan Dinars to 250 Libyan Dinars, an increase of over 95%.

After General Union of Bakers in Tripoli shut down all bakeries in the city due to increased prices of bread ingredients, the Food and Drug Control Centre (FDCC) announced an agreement with the Government of National Accord (GNA) to bring prices of bread back to previous more reasonable levels.

The decision was reached due to the fact that a lack of bread, an essential item in most Libyan homes, could run the risk of dangerous rioting by a population that’s already dealing with electricity cuts, a widespread pandemic and a continuously debilitating liquidity crisis.