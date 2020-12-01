Central Support meets with world class security firm

Monday morning, a meeting in the headquarters for the Director of the General Department of Central Support Salahuddin.

The meeting comes at the order of the Director of the General Directorate of Central Support, dean Mohammed Fatah Allah and was conducted by the managing director of the department Brigadier Abdul Basset Farara with security training experts from the English risk management and security consultancy company, Rose Partners.

The meeting discussed the issue of strengthening consultation and exchange of views in the area of security training for the benefit of central support personnel and ensuring that training and security development programs are best utilized.

According to the Department’s Information Office, foreign experts from Rose Partners commanded the work of the members and associate members of central support department for the level of progress they have achieved in the field of training in the recent period of time.

The Rose Partners Foundation is a security risk management firm that offers strategic risk management, capability and capacity development solutions including a broad range of stabilisation related services to companies and governments such as crisis management, expert handling of large scale infrastructure projects and Intelligence-led security management.